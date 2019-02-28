Albion, NY – Eleanor S. Harrington, age 86, passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born January 25, 1933 in Randolph, NY to the late Earl and Lorena (Bliss) Seaton.

Eleanor was a 5th grade teacher for many years at Albion Elementary School. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, bird watching and was active in her book club. Eleanor also liked vacationing in the Adirondacks.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Wilfred in 1996 and sister, Evelyn Scofield.

Eleanor is survived by her children, Kay (Michael) Metcalf, Bonnie (Joseph) Serletti, Wayne, grandchildren, Thomas (Ivana) Metcalf, Lynn (Kyle) Brennan, Benjamin (Melissa) Metcalf, Anna (Robert) Cordoze, Lacey Serletti, Tate Serletti, William Harrington, Sarah Harrington as well as 4 great-grandchildren.

There are no prior calling hours. Eleanor’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:30pm at Spiritus Christi, 121 N. Fitzhugh St. Rochester, NY 14614.

Memorial contributions in Eleanor’s name may be made to the Arthritis Foundation , 3300 Monroe Ave. Suite 319, Rochester, NY 14618.

Arrangements for Eleanor have been entrusted to Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Albion, NY.

To share a special memory of Eleanor, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.