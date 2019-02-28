- Hunter Education course offered in HamlinPosted 4 days ago
Joanna “Jo” Dumont
Spencerport – On February 15, 2019 at age 64. Predeceased by her brother, Mark; mother, Ruth. Survived by her father, Armand Dumont; sister, Donna (Charlie) Emler; brother, Paul (Camie Fuller) Dumont; nieces and nephews. To share a memory of Jo visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Jo’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 27, 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport. Entombment Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, 99 Victor Rd. Fairport, NY 14450 in Jo’s memory.
