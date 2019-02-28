Myron A. Phillips Jr.

Spencerport – February 27, 2019 at age 89. Predeceased by his wife, Helen Phillips. He is survived by his children, LeAnn (Frank) Bach, Connie (John) Douglas, Cathy (Dale) Kincaid, Paul Phillips, John (LeeAnn) Carter; grandchildren, Phillip Bach, Jennifer Kincaid, Jamie Dimora, Chris Kincaid, Becky King, Stephanie Cooper, Amie Craft, Bethany Douglas; 18 great grandchildren; brothers & sisters, Ina Craig, Harold Phillips, Arnold (Judy) Phillips, Lucille (Louie) Nicolosi. Myron was a Korean War Navy Veteran, Past Commander of the Ferris Goodrich Legion in Spencerport, a member of the Clarendon Fire Department, a Founding member of the Spencerport Volunteer Ambulance and a retiree of Eastman Kodak. For more information about Myron, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Myron’s visitation will be on Friday March 1, 2019 from 4-7 pm followed by his funeral service at 7 pm all at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Myron’s memory to the Hildebrant Hospice House, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626 or the Clarendon Fire Department, 16169 East Lee Rd., Holley, NY 14470.