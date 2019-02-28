Nancy E. Riffle

Hilton – February 25, 2019, age 77. Predeceased by her husband, James Riffle. Survived by her children, Cheryl (William) Benedict, Gregory Jardine, Mark (Susan) Riffle, Grant (Tracy) Jardine, Jeanette (Paul) Jardine, & Todd (Joanne) Riffle; sister, Frances (Robert) Young; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 2-4 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM. Spring interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Magic Mission Beagle and Hound Rescue.