Florence L. Glanton “Duthoy”
Greece – March 1, 2019, age 80. Predeceased by her husband, Daniel Glanton. Survived by her children, Tom (Diane Phelps) Duthoy, John (Shauna Clay) Duthoy, Michael (Julie) Duthoy, Debbie (Steve) Cappon & Danielle (Rich) Allport; step-children, Darcy (Tom) Brenner, Daniel (Kim) Glanton, Michele Henhawk, Diedra McClure; siblings, Donna, Jim, Bill & Larry; brother-in-law, James Glanton; beloved friend, Theresa Kessler; several grand and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where her Memorial Service will take place on Thursday at 10AM. Private Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Shore Fire Dept.
