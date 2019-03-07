Albert C. Baker

Albion – Age 78 died March 4, 2019. Predeceased by siblings Florence, Marian, William, Shirley, Eileen and Jack. Survived by sister Doris Antinore of Albion; children Benita (Kelly) Smith of Batavia, Brenda (Timothy) Wright of Batavia, Albert S. (Vicky Pulver) Baker of Batavia, Albert (Brenda) Osborne of Medina; grandchildren Marques Wright, Tiffiny Wright, Angel Osborne, Albert Osborne, Jr., Nicholas Smith, Michael Witkop, Matt Osborne; great-grandchildren Jason, Jackson, Nathan, Isaiah, Madalyn, Lucas, Aaliyah, Lilliana, Ethan, Anna Leigh, Madison; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave. Friday March 8th 4:00pm-7:00pm his Funeral Service will be Saturday at 11:00am. Burial in Mt. Albion Cemetery. Memorials to Home Care and Hospice, 29 Liberty St. Batavia NY 14020 or Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City NE 68410. To share a special memory of Albert, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.