Eleanor R. Mallory (Kremer)

Chili – Passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at age 93. Predeceased by husband, Robert C.; parents, William and Anna Kremer; brothers, Joseph, William and Robert Kremer and sister, Helen (George) Cichetti. Survived by her children, Regina (Garry) Meisenzahl, Mark (Shirley) Mallory, Shane Mallory, Karen (Arthur) Green III, Kathleen (Ray) Betteridge; grandchildren, Lorrie (David) Carroll, Jeremy (Brooke) Meisenzahl, Dr. Jennifer (Patrick) O’Neil, Katlyn (Tom) Conaway, Kyle , Lindsey, Cody, Robert (Ashley) Betteridge, Jamie (Mark) Salamone and Mallory Green; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jayden Carroll, Parker, Colbi and Nathan Meisenzahl, Laina Betteridge, James and Clara O’Neil; sister-in-law, Eileen Kremer; many nieces and nephews. Eleanor married Robert on January 21, 1950 they raised 5 children. She enjoyed spending time with her family the most. In her younger years she loved to speed skate and later teaching all her children how to ice skate. She was an amazing strong woman who will be missed. The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Brookdale Senior Living and Lifetime Care Hospice Staff.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service Friday, 11AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.