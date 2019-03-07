Francis E. Hillman

Brockport – March 2, 2019, surrounded by his greatest joy, his family, at age 92. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Gloria Budnick Hillman; children Gail (James) Adams, Mark (Diane) Hillman and Wayne Hillman; grandchildren Christopher (Amber) Adams, Sara (Robert) Cornish and Aubrey Hillman; great-grandchildren Ryan and Evelyn Adams. Also survived by his brother George (Carol) Hillman, sister Shirley Blab, sister-in-law Joan Hillman, brother-in-law Louis (RoseMarie) Budnick, numerous nieces, nephews and large extended family, and many friends. Frank was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses Gene (Shirley) Hillman, William Hillman, Mary (Joseph) Chodora, June (Kenneth) Hartman, Lawrence (Bess) Hillman and brother-in-law Ernest Blab.

Born in Buffalo to William and Mary Hillman, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after Pearl Harbor, proudly serving his nation in the Pacific and post-war Japan. A skilled tradesman in Buffalo before moving to Brockport in 1967, Frank devoted the latter part of his career to The College at Brockport, serving many years as its Director of Facilities & Planning. A more dedicated and conscientious public servant, or a kinder, more loving husband, father and grandfather could not be found.

No prior calling; his Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Brockport. Spring interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association , Lollypop Farm, or Hildebrandt Hospice Care, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626 www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com.