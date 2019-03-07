Stephen Randall Gordon Walker

Kendall – Age 70, died unexpectedly March 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Helen & Harrison Walker & sister Melinda. Steve is survived by his wife Nancy (Hurlbut) Walker; sons Keith (Haley) Walker and Kirk (Kelly) Walker; daughter Kerrie (Zachary) Roach; 8 grandchildren; sister Cynthia (Lawrence) Kaleh; father-in-law Wallace Hurlbut; aunt Norma McLernon; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Rte. 31 Holley on Wednesday March 6th from 3:00pm-6:00pm. His Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00am at the Morton Baptist Church, 1152 County Line Rd., Hamlin NY 14464. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orleans County Animal Shelter, 4125 Oak Orchard Rd., Albion NY 14411 or to the organization of one’s choice. To share a special memory of Steve, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.