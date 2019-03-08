John DiSanferdinando Jr.

Hilton/Davie, FL. – On March 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, June; his children, Anthony (Patty), & Nicholas (Susan) DiSanferdinando and Kimberly-Jo (Eric) Hynes; 6 grandchildren; his sister, Ann (George) Corcoran.

Friends may call Monday from 2-4, 7-9 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton and are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Tuesday 9:30AM at St. Lawrence Church, 1000 North Greece Rd. Entombment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Diabetes Association in his memory.