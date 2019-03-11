Karen A. Miles

North Chili – Sunday, March 10, 2019 at age 80. Predeceased by husband, George. Survived by her children, Rick Miles, Ellen Miles & Jennifer (Robert) Chambers; grandchildren, Ryan & Olivia; nieces, nephew, several cousins & dear friends. Karen was a RN at Monroe Community Hospital for over 10 years, faithful member and volunteer at Penn Yan Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered for the Office of the Aging in Yates County and she adored her grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 10 AM -12 PM. Funeral Service to follow 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment, North Chili Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society .