Home   >   Obituaries   >   Margaret R. McKay

Margaret R. McKay

By on March 11, 2019

Churchville – Saturday, March 9, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, John “Jack”. Survived by her sons, John (Wendy), William (Jennifer) and Donald; grandson, Dylan; many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, Thursday 9 AM at St. Christopher Church. Interment, St. Vincent Cemetery in Churchville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arthritis Foundation of Upstate New York Chapter, 3300 Monroe Ave. Suite 319, Rochester, NY 14618.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login