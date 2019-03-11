Margaret R. McKay

Churchville – Saturday, March 9, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, John “Jack”. Survived by her sons, John (Wendy), William (Jennifer) and Donald; grandson, Dylan; many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, Thursday 9 AM at St. Christopher Church. Interment, St. Vincent Cemetery in Churchville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Arthritis Foundation of Upstate New York Chapter, 3300 Monroe Ave. Suite 319, Rochester, NY 14618.