Holly A. Connolly

By on March 12, 2019

Greece – On March 9, 2019, age 74. She is survived by her children, Aaron (Kristen) Connolly & Jessica (Bernard Balcerak) Connolly; grandchildren, Laney Ellsworth & RJ Connolly; sisters, Linda DeWolf & Joyce (Charles) Leary.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton. Inurnment, Thursday 10 AM in Irondequoit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Hildebrandt Hospice in her memory.

