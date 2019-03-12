Lillian H. Elwell

Brockport – Born in S. Perinton, NY Lillian passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her parents Andrew & Ida Herman, husband Merritt, son Steven and sister Gladys Ermer. She is survived by her cousin Lois Daniels of Palmyra, niece Diane Durr of Liverpool, NY, niece Cheryl Whitesell of W. Bloomfield and niece Marsha Fawns of El Pardo, New Mexico.

Lillian and Merritt owned an antique business in Brockport for 20 years and were longtime antique collectors. A graveside service will be held privately in the spring. Those wishing may contribute to Mercy Flight, First Baptist Church of Brockport or the Aurora House. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Fowler Funeral Home Inc.