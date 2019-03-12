MaryLou Giorgione

Chili – Monday, March 11, 2019 at age 82. Predeceased by her husband, James; parents, Cosimo and Mary Sorrenti. Survived by her son, Joseph (Sherri); grandchildren, Joshua, Zachery and Megan. MaryLou was an Insurance Agent at Hatch Leonard Insurance Agency for over 40 years.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Mary Bohme, Anna Maria Giorgione, Home Hospice and Embrace Care for all their love and support.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service to follow at 7PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society.