Dorothy M. Schuler

Chili – Saturday, March 9, 2019 at age 82. Predeceased by her husband, Don. Survived by her children, Deborah Schuler, Dennis Schuler & Diane (Paul) Habeck; granddaughter, Holly Habeck (Richard McDonough); sister, Judith Bigelow; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 9 AM – 10 AM. Funeral Service to follow 10 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association .