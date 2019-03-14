Don't miss
Laverne G. Schneider
By Admin on March 14, 2019
Hilton – March 11, 2019, age 78. Survived by his wife, Diane; children, Craig (Vera) and Chris Schneider, John and Lyndsey Jurs; 6 grandchildren; & 2 great-granddaughters.
Friends and family are invited to call Friday from 4 – 7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave. in Hilton where his Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Laverne to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623.
