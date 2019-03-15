Peter J. Crandall

Gates – 73, passed away on March 12, 2019. Born in Watertown, NY on September 29, 1945, he was the son of Robert and Marion Crandall.

Peter became an Eagle Scout at the age of 15, and worked at Adirondack Scout Reservation as a counselor. Later on, he became a member of the High Peaks Club. He graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1964. After high school he worked as a retail store manager for over 40 years. He married the love of his life, Linda Robinson, on April 14, 1973. They moved to Rochester soon after and remained there to raise their two sons, Sean and Erik. Peter loved skiing, sailing and spending time at the cottage.

Peter is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Marion Crandall, his sister Billie Brady, and his loving wife, Linda Crandall. He is survived by his brothers, Gregory Crandall and Kris (Amy) Crandall and his two sons, Sean (Tara) Crandall and Erik (Courtney) Crandall, and three granddaughters, Lorelai, Madeleine and Alyssa.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 4-7pm followed by a Masonic service at 7pm at Leo M Bean Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624.

Burial services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11am at North Watertown Cemetery, 811 Bradley Street, Watertown, NY 13601.