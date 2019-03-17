Bernice Clarke (Naylor)

Greece, NY – On March 12, 2019, age 102. Predeceased by husband, C. Harley (Bink) Clarke, brothers, Eugene and Delbert Naylor and sister, Dora Jones. Survived by several nieces and nephews and many long-time dear friends.

Friends may call at ARNDT FUNERAL HOME, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (south of Maiden Lane) on Saturday, March 23rd from 10AM to 10:30AM. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:30AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Private Interment at Falls Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions to Greece Baptist Church in Bernice’s memory.