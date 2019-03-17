Brian R. McCullough

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the age of 77. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Dorothy, sisters Carol King and Bonnie Habibzadeh, brothers John and Clifford. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; sons Joseph (Angela) and Earl (Jeanette), grandchildren Adam (Rebecca), Andrew (Ashley), Ryan and Kyle, 2 great grandchildren Ransom and Carys and another on the way, brothers Charles (Joyce), Kenneth, sister Ann (Albert) McBride, also several nieces and nephews.

Brian was a retired member of the Iron Workers Local 33 and a longtime member of the Brockport Conservation Club.

Family will receive friends on Sunday March 24th at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport from 2-4 PM with a time of remembrance to follow. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Hildebrandt Hospice, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626.