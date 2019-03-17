James A. Lenhard

Chili – Passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at age 94. Predeceased by his wife, Jane and brother, Robert. Survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Joseph) Paradiso, Nancy Blum, Linda Lenhard, Judith (Timothy) Lawler, Laurie (Richard) Palermo and Robin Lenhard; grandchildren, Lissa (Brent) Surgeoner, Philip Palermo, Ian Pesch, Zachary Pesch, Ashley Lawler and Daniel Lawler; great-grandson, Teddy Surgeoner; several nieces and nephews. Jim retired from Lawyers Cooperative Publishing Company. He was an active gardener and woodworker.

Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Monday 11 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Road. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monroe Community Hospital Foundation, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.