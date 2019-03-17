Khitam Saleem Abu Eitah

Chili – Thursday, March 14, 2019 at age 67. Predeceased by her siblings, Maurice and Katy Zaghmout. Survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Rimon; children, Wadie (Mirna), Rami (Nadine), Giovani (Eri) and Marco (Majd); granddaughters, Meera and Mia; siblings, Elias (Samiah), Bolus (Mona), Khader Zaghmout, Nawal Abu Mohor, Lourece (Naji) and Laila (Mousa) Abu Thrida; father and mother-in-law, Wadie and Margaret Abu Eitah; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ramzi (Siham), Riad (Nahid), Issa (Rozana), Awni (Nadia) Abu Eitah, Rima (Kareem) Alyateem and Rawda (Munir) Attalah; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Khitam was a proud mom of 4 sons and a devoted mother and wife.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 4-7. Trisagion Service, 6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Service, Monday 10 AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 962 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607. Entombment, White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.