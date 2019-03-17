Neal Alan Robishaw

Holley – 84, died 3/13/2019. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Robishaw of 61 years; children, Sharon (Brad) Kuehne, David (Ruth) Robishaw; 5 grandchildren; brother, Charles (Carol) Robishaw; nieces, nephews, cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley, on Friday March 22, from 4:00-7:00. Neal’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Murray-Holley Historical Society or Hospice of Orleans. To share a special memory of Neal, please visit www.christophermitchell.com