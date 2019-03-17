Home   >   Obituaries   >   Phyllis Titus

Phyllis Titus

By on March 17, 2019

Chili – Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Lowell and 4 siblings. Survived by her daughter, Lori (Michael) Markowski; nephews, Rick (Marguerite) Mason, Steve (Pam) Mason; niece, Amy (Alan) Hayes; and lifelong friend, Frona Rossman.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service, Sunday, March 24th at 1 PM at Gates Presbyterian Church, 1049 Wegman Rd., Rochester 14624. Private interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church or charity of choicead.gif.

