Rosemary T. Yanaitis (Norman) (Porter)

Gates – Born December 15, 1928, Rosemary passed peacefully, March 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husbands, Paul C. Porter and Victor M. Yanaitis; parents, Hartley and Martha Norman; brother, Paul Norman; sister, Berenice Callahan; daughter, Mary Ellen Frisch; and daughter-in-law, Rene Yanaitis. Survived by her 6 children, Robert (Sharon) Yanaitis, Daniel Porter, Therese Mooney, Charles Yanaitis, Paula (David) Potter and Brian (Diane) Porter; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Rosemary was dearly loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed by all. Rosemary’s family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Memory Care Residences at Cottage Grove, Unity Hospital of Rochester, and Elderwood at Brockport for their support and loving care provided.

Rosemary was a member of the Permanent Deaconate Program of the Diocese of Rochester and long-term member of St. Pius X Church. She served as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and participated in the Funeral and Prayer Shawl Ministries. Rosemary was a graduate of Nazareth Academy and the Rochester Business Institute and worked many years as a Medical Transcriptionist and Medical Secretary. She was an active member of the Chili Senior Center and loved to swim, golf, knit, dance and play the piano.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. Pius X Church. Interment will follow at St. Pius X Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary’s name may be made to Chili Senior Center, Rochester Presbyterian Home to support the Memory Care Residences at Cottage Grove, or the Alzheimer’s Association .