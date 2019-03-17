Sharry E. Shekell

Canandaigua – Thursday, March 14, 2019 at age 61. Predeceased by his parents, Leon and Shirley. Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Judy (Montgomery); sons, Ryan (Lisa) and Chris (Ashley); grandchildren, Monty, Sam and one on the way; father and mother-in-law, Sherman and Marianne Montgomery and the entire Montgomery family. Sharry was well respected throughout his 40 year career at Kodak, most recently as a Manufacturing Supervisor in the film industry. He graduated from MCC with a Criminal Justice Degree and Roberts Wesleyan College with an Organizational Management Degree. A loving husband, father, Papa, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law and a beloved uncle and friend.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 12-3. Funeral Mass, Monday 11 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Center.