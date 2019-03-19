Deanna K. Morgan

Chili/Hilton – Passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday March 16, 2019, at age 81. Predeceased by her husband, Robert and son, Michael Mattice. Survived by sons, Donald Mattice and Robert (Kimberly) Morgan; grandchildren, Vanessa (Mike) Schallmo, Renee (Angel) Guzman, Donald Mattice, Nicholas (Alison) Morgan and Eva Morgan; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Mike) Fleming; several nieces, nephews; dear friends and grand-dog, Andy. Deanna was an avid golf and cowboys fan.

No prior calling. Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to All American-Dachshund Rescue, 516 Woods Ave. N., Lewisburg, TN. 37091.