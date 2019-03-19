Grace B. Miller

Greece, NY – On March 18, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Nathan L. She is survived by her son, Richard (Irene); daughter, Virginia (Tim) Hemmerich; 4 grandchildren, Jacob Miller, Jared (Elisa) Miller, Hilary (Jon) Alfieri, Hugh Hemmerich; 1 brother, Angelo Vella; 1 sister, Santina Dretto; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 6-8 PM. Everyone will meet on Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church (North Greece Road) for Funeral Mass. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.