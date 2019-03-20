Bernard W. Johnson Jr.

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his father Bernard W. Johnson Sr. He is survived by his loving wife and sweetheart of 51 years, Cynthia; children Robert (Beckie), Barbara (Jason) Foley, Ann (Peter) Nugent and William (Heather), grandchildren Danyel, Zachary, Thomas, Alisha, Abby, Regan, Bayleigh, Andrew, Cameron and Christian, great granddaughter Riley Jayne, mother Carol, siblings Evelyn (Charles) Cannon, Brian (Doris), Bruce (Tina), Dawn (Michael) French and Larry (Bridget), also many nieces and nephews.

Bernie loved to hunt, fish and garden. He enjoyed sharing his passion for art with the students at the Lake Ontario Baptist Academy. As an expression of sympathy, those wishing may contribute to the Academy in his name.

Family will receive friends on Friday March 22, from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave, Brockport. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, 11 AM at Walker Bible Baptist Church, 1425 Walker Lake Ontario Rd., Hilton, NY 14468. Interment will be held privately.