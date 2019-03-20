Don't miss
James D. Manion
By Admin on March 20, 2019
Chili – Monday, March 18, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by his wife, Joan. Survived by his daughter, Michele (David) Rhoda; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Margaret Rhoda; sister, Mildred Allen; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jim was a longtime member of St. Pius Tenth Church and Genesee Figure Skating Club.
Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Thursday 12:30 PM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church or to the Notre Dame Marching Band (ndband.org).
