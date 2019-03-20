Stephen W. Baechle

Hilton – March 19, 2019 at age 66. Predeceased by his father, Walter, & mother-in-law, Patricia Pilger. Survived by his mother, Sally; his wife, Kathleen and daughter, Rebecca Baechle; sister, Susan (Paul) Kermis; granddaughter, Harleigh Baechle and great-granddaughter, Aubree Baechle; father-in-law, Donald Pilger; and several nieces.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2-4PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Service will be held at 4PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to American Diabetes Association.