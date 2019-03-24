Ann Parry Schnell, age 93, of Chambersburg, PA, died on December 1, 2018. Born on June 27, 1925, in Fullerton, California, she was the daughter of Rev. Wilbur Clyde and Hester Ross Parry.

Ann attended schools in California, Missouri, and Indiana, graduating from Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis. She received her B.A. degree from Chapman College in Los Angeles, and her M.N. in Nursing from the Yale University School of Nursing. She married the love of her life, Kempes Schnell, in 1955.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and friend, Ann was a public health nurse in Washtenaw County, Michigan and was the college nurse at Tougaloo College in Mississippi. She and Kemp lived in Brockport, N.Y. for 33 years. There Ann served as a volunteer on Red Cross blood drives, enjoyed tutoring English as Second Language students, was an officer in the Faculty Wives organization at SUNY Brockport, was a member and Past President of the Brockport History Club, and served as a Deacon and as Program Chair of the Women’s Association of the First Presbyterian Church. Ann also enjoyed spending time with friends and family, knitting, sewing, reading, and travel.

After moving to Chambersburg in 1996, Ann continued to show her volunteer spirit in the community and at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she and Kemp were members.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Kempes Schnell. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Halstead and her husband, Rick, of Ashburn, VA; her brother, Wilbur (Dorothy) Parry, Jr. of California; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and wonderful cousins of many generations.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Chapel at Chamber’s Point, 1425 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA on March 30, 2019 at 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Kempes Schnell History Scholarship at The Brockport Foundation, 350 New Campus Drive, The College at Brockport, Brockport, NY 14420. If you wish to contribute, please make checks payable to The Brockport Foundation and include Kempes Schnell History Scholarship on the memo line.