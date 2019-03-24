Debra R. Murphy

Gates – Friday, March 22, 2019. At age 62. Predeceased by her mother-in-law, Helen Murphy. Survived by her husband, Brian; children, Shawn, Patrick and Christopher; grandchildren, Makenzie, Briana, Braydon, Kaylee, Averie, Tate and Liam; parents, Raymond and JoAnn Phillips sisters, Pamela (Eric) Noll and Kathy Michaels; father-in-law, John Murphy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; several nieces, nephews; and many loved ones. Debra was a Nurse for over 25 years at Rochester Regional Health.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30AM at St. Pius the Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the School of the Holy Childhood.