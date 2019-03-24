James Schlaffer

Spencerport – On January 25, 2019 at age 54. Predeceased by his parents, Frank & Kathleen Schlaffer; brother, Thomas Schlaffer. Survived by his sister, Jeanette Wooldridge; sister in law, Marta Schlaffer; Aunt Shirley Schlaffer; cousins & friends. To share a memory of Jim, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Jim’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport. Interment at St. Johns Cemetery.