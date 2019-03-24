John R. Fetzner

Greece, NY – On March 18, 2019. Age 90. Predeceased by daughter, Joan Prentice. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine C.; 11 sons, Michael (Sue), Richard (Mariann), James (Ellen), John W. (Debbie), Charles (Marie), Raymond (Janet), Peter (Barbara), William (Lynn), David (Ilene), Joseph (Karin), Mark; 3 daughters, Teresa Rowland (Michael Birecree), Bonnie (Jonathan) Perryman, Bernadette Zukoski; 1 sister, Dorothy (Vincent) Emond; 34 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. Original owner of Fetzner Collision.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Sunday 1-5PM. Everyone will meet on Monday 9AM at Sacred Heart Cathedral (Flower City Park) for Funeral Mass. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions to School of the Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Pkwy., Rochester, NY 14623.