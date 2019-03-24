Kurt K. Aeckerle

Hilton – Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Predeceased by his first wife Ruth and sister Rita Wolf. He is survived by his wife Siony; daughters, Scarlett Aeckerle and Karen Blossom (Gary Majchrzak); son, John Aeckerle (Jill Hitchcock); grandchildren, Casey Benjamin, Evie and Eli Aeckerle and beloved family members in Germany.

His unique character and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Family will receive friends on Saturday (TODAY) from 2-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A gathering will follow from 4-6 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church, 6601 Fourth Section Rd. Brockport, NY 14420. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Wedgewood Nursing Home, RESIDENT COUNCIL, 5 Church St., Spencerport, NY 14559 or the COMMUNITY HYGEINE BANK at Concordia Lutheran Church.