Marvin A. DeLoria

Churchville – Marvin passed away on March 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Paprocki) DeLoria; children, Donna (Jack) Muchler, Debbie Barkley, Chris and Mark DeLoria, Rick Jr. (Pam), Tim (Jenn) and Chris (Kristen) Ozminkowski and AnneMarie Meyer; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. To share a memory visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 25 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St. Churchville. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 11 N. Main St. Churchville.