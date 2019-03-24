Norbert J. Davis “Knobby”

Ogden – Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at age 96. Predeceased by his wife, Teresa. Survived by his children, Paul, Peg (Forest) Sickles, Pat (Rick) Mitchell, Neil (Mary C.) and Bill (Mary H.); 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Norbert was a WWII Army Veteran and a retiree of Kodak after 43 years of service.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of choice.