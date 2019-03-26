Kathleen “Kae” Chojnowski

Spencerport – March 24, 2019, age 84. Predeceased by her husbands, Robert Chennell and Hank Chojnowski; her daughter, Penny Chennell and daughter-in-law, Cindy Chennell. Survived by her children, Bill (Nancy Tooley) Chennell, Cheri (Clay Richardson) Lanceri, Steve (Cynthia Jackling) Chojnowski, & Doug (Leanora) Chojnowski; grandchildren, Nick (Christine), Carly (Ed), Mike Lanceri, & Michael, David (Elizabeth), Alex, Adam Chojnowski, Melissa, & Chris (Dana) Covello; great-grandchildren, Barrett, Max, Chase, Greyson, & Lia; son-in-law, Carl Lanceri.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 10 AM at the Hilton United Methodist Church. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society .