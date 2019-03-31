Ann D. Rockow

Port Charlotte, FL/Hilton – March 23, 2019, age 84. Predeceased by her husband, Harold; grandson, Jason Duval; great granddaughter, Amanda Grace Darnell; & sister, Mary Jane Gioia. Survived by her children, Lona (Clarke) Mahaney, Carol (Tim) Dunbar, Joan (Wayne) Herring, Patricia Klotzbach & Dayleen Callahan; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, David (Linda) Day; loving partner of 15 years, Jim Speers; and many friends and relatives.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hilton United Methodist Church. Private Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Ann to American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society .

Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., Hilton, New York.