Ann D. Rockow
Port Charlotte, FL/Hilton – March 23, 2019, age 84. Predeceased by her husband, Harold; grandson, Jason Duval; great granddaughter, Amanda Grace Darnell; & sister, Mary Jane Gioia. Survived by her children, Lona (Clarke) Mahaney, Carol (Tim) Dunbar, Joan (Wayne) Herring, Patricia Klotzbach & Dayleen Callahan; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, David (Linda) Day; loving partner of 15 years, Jim Speers; and many friends and relatives.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hilton United Methodist Church. Private Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Ann to American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., Hilton, New York.
