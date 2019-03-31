Cheryl L. Eddy (Snyder)

Spencerport – Passed away suddenly on Friday March 29, 2019 at the age of 70. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 50 years, John “Jack” Eddy; children, Lisa (Marvin) DiPilato, Kristen Sardellitti, John (Monica) Eddy; grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew, Nicole, Taylor, Ryan & Connor; brother, Arden Ray (RoseMarie) Snyder; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cheryl’s life story will be shared during visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday, April 4th at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave. in Spencerport. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10:00am at the funeral home. Inurnment in Mt. Albion Cemtetery. Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123-1718 in Cheryl’s memory.