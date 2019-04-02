Don't miss
Donald J. Galvin
By Admin on April 2, 2019
Gates – Saturday, March 30 2019 at age 73. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Maureen; children, Kristin Galvin, Christopher (Maria) and Michael (Molly) Galvin; grandchildren, Nicholas, Ben, Johnny, Emma and Aidan; brother, Robert Galvin; nieces, Sarah and Amy and nephew, Matt.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Service Thursday 10AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Upstate NY Chapter of the ALS Assoc., 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.
