Rene’ J. Schasel
By Admin on April 2, 2019
Albion – Rene’ J. Schasel died March 30, 2019. Predeceased by parents and brother Dana. Survived by sisters: Marena Rupert, Elizabeth (Harry D.) Rupp, three nieces, 1 nephew, long-time companion, Bill Lattin and extended family.
Memorial Service THURSDAY April 4th, Cobblestone Universalist Church (Rts. 104 & 98) 4 p.m. Interment: Mt. Albion Cemetery. Memorials: Cobblestone Society, PO Box 363, Albion, NY, 14411. Arrangements: Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. of Albion. To share a special memory of Rene’, please visit: www.christophermitchell.com
