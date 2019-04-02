William K. Puffer “Bill”

Spencerport – Welcomed in heaven on March 30, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, William K. “Ken” and Helen Oehlbeck; in laws, Robert and Mary Stimler; brother in law, Richard Stimler. Survived by his loving family, wife, Elizabeth; brother, Richard (Barbara); sister, Patricia. Bill will be greatly missed by nieces, nephews and their children, cousins, neighbors and pets, Lacey and Autumn. To share a memory, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 3 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport from 9:30 – 10:30 AM. His Funeral Mass to be held Wednesday April 3 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St. Spencerport.

The family wishes to thank the many staff members at Strong Memorial Hospital who gave such compassionate care to Bill during his illness. In memory of Bill, please perform an act of kindness for someone.