Corrine Ann White “Nana”
Greece, NY – On April 3, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Donald R.; She is survived by her son, Donald C. (Christine); daughter, Cindy (Charles) Wedel; 1 brother, William Scouten; 2 sisters, Dorothy Bollock, Norma Robeson; 5 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews; many dear friends and “Little One”. Corrine will be dearly missed. She worked for Pheiffer Glass for 35 years.
Friends may attend her Memorial Service in Creation Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534 on Friday at 12Noon. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Webster Comfort Care Home, 700 Holt Rd., Webster, NY 14580.
