Judy Ann Reed
By Admin on April 9, 2019
Greece, NY – On April 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Brian A.; son, Matthew A.; brother, Robert (Carolyn) Hamlin; sister, Fay (Jerry) Seessell; 1 granddaughter, Madison; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road, (South of Maiden Lane) on Thursday 3-5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 4/12/2019 at 11AM at St. Mark’s Church (Kuhn Road). Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wilmot Cancer Center, 300 East River Rd., P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627 in her memory.
