Eleanor DuBois Fairley

Spencerport – April 6, 2019 at age 90. Predeceased by her husband Millard A. Fairley Jr. She is survived by her children, Millard David (Nancy) Fairley, Ann F. (Tim) Prindle; grandson, William M. Prindle. Eleanor was a graduate of Syracuse University, College of Home Economics. She was a former Home Demonstration Agent with the New York State Extension Service, adult education teacher and was active in HEIH and NSDAR.

Eleanor’s visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Her burial will be on Saturday at 2 pm in Fairfield Cemetery. Eleanor’s Funeral Service will be on Saturday at 3 pm at the First Congregational Church of Christ (The White Church) 65 Church St. Spencerport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to the Historic Huguenot Street, 88 Huguenot St. New Paltz, NY 12561 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC, 20090-8018.