Marilyn I. Radford

Holley – Gone to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her son, Gerry Spoor; She is survived by her husband, George W. Radford; her son, William Spoor (Janet); step-sons, Kurt Radford, Kevin Radford (Danielle) & Gary (Krista) Radford; step-daughter, Joanne (Bruce) Balch; grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Zoe, John, Brian and Justin; her brother, Richard Wettach; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Huber.

All are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, 11 AM at Concordia Lutheran Church, 6601 Fourth Section Rd., Brockport. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.