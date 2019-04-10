- Work on Martha Street bridge in Spencerport continuesPosted 3 days ago
Matthew C. Wolck
Hamlin – Passed away peacefully on Monday April 8, 2019 with his best friend & loving wife Amanda by his side. He is predeceased by his parents James and Evelyn, brother James Jr. and sister-in-law Kathy Wolck. He is survived by his best friend & loving wife Amanda, daughter Randi (Patrick) Maloney, sons C.J. Wolck and Robert Crowder, 2 grandchildren Morgan and Ryan, twin brother Mark (Cindy) Wolck, sister Denise (Charles) Engert, brother Scott Wolck, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday April 14 from 1-6 PM at the Elks Lodge #2110, 4400 Sweden Walker Rd. Brockport, NY 14420. As an expression of sympathy, those wishing may donate to the Craig A. Goodrich Hamlin Dog Shelter, 80 Railroad Ave., Hamlin, NY 14464.
