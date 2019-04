Edward Ziegler

Spencerport, NY, died March 12 at the age of 96, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen (Keefe) Ziegler. He will be greatly missed by his family, sons Tom Ziegler and Jim Ziegler, daughter Peggy (Ziegler) Conger, daughter-in-law Colleen (Conner) Ziegler, beloved grandchildren Taya Ziegler, Aaron Ziegler and Sydney Ziegler, his brother Charles Ziegler and Ed’s extended family and many friends in Spencerport, Rochester, and Sodus, NY, area and Spain.

Ed’s life will be celebrated April 27 at an Open House from 2-5 pm at the Waterfront Lodge, Abraham Lincoln Park, Smith Road, Webster, NY.